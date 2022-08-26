Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Jordan Love Has 'Definitely Become a Master of the Offense'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn't leaving his perch as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback any time soon, but he's been impressed with backup Jordan Love's progress.

Rodgers called Love a "master" of the Packers offense following a solid showing from the Utah State product in Thursday's preseason finale.

“I’m always harping on the little things,” Rodgers said on the Packers' TV broadcast. “The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense. I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense. But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

Love, a 2020 first-round pick, has not often looked the part in his limited NFL action. He was overwhelmed in a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and he opened his 2022 preseason with three interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the jury is still out on whether Love is a viable NFL starter, he has shown more decisiveness with his passes and an increased comfort in Matt LaFleur's offensive system.

“I thought there was a lot of good things out there,” LaFleur said. “I always look at the numbers at the end of it and go, ‘That doesn’t make sense.’ I thought he did a lot of good things. We’ll take a look at the tape. I’m sure there’s always something you can clean up.”

At the least, the Packers have found a quarterback both Rodgers and LaFleur are comfortable with serving as a backup. On the other hand, it's difficult to envision a scenario in which the Packers pick up their fifth-year option on Love next spring.

Given all of the headaches the decision to draft him caused, it's probably a move the team would take back in hindsight.