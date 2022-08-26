Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies

Jake Fraley (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:"

Devine later provided an update, saying others in the crowd believe someone mentioned Fraley's wife and kids, though he didn't hear that directly.

Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported multiple fans from the section were escorted out by security following the incident.

Fraley didn't speak to reporters about the situation after the game, a 4-0 Phillies win.

The 27-year-old outfielder was traded to the Reds from the Seattle Mariners in March. He'd spent the first three seasons of his big league career with the M's after getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was born in Maryland and attended Delaware's Caravel Academy, which is less than an hour outside Philadelphia, before playing college baseball at LSU.

Thursday's game wrapped up a four-game series. The Reds don't return to Citizens Bank Park this season.