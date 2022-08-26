Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings

2 of 4

Want to gamble on a QB like Patrick Mahomes in the second round? Give it a try in a mock draft! (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

If you're going to get the most out of a mock draft, you should have a plan going into it. This is the time to test out any unconventional strategies before conducting your real-world draft.

For the first round, try starting your draft with different positions and seeing how the rest of the draft unfolds. Try to narrow down a handful of players you're comfortable targeting in Round 1. Typically, these will be elite running backs and receivers, but it's worth it to scratch any you deem to be risky. From there, you can try other strategies for the early rounds.



If, for example, you're considering taking a quarterback like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes in the first couple of rounds, you can try the strategy in mocks to see how the rest of your team shakes out. Conversely, you may want to see what a team looks like when waiting until at least the sixth round for a signal-caller.

The same principle can be applied to multiple positions—and it's best to run multiple mocks to see how consistently you can land a satisfactory roster. Do you want back-to-back running backs to kick off a draft or an elite tight end like Travis Kelce in Round 1? Give it a whirl.

Mocks can also help identify how viable it is to force a specific selection. Are you determined to land Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift or Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase in Round 1? A few practice drafts can give you an idea of where specific players are going and how targeting them affects the rest of your lineup.

If a particular strategy isn't working out, fire up another mock and try something else.

If it's at all possible, set your mock as closely as possible to what you'll face in your actual draft. Draft apps like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator are customizable, so you can set perimeters like scoring (PPR vs. standard), league size and draft position.

If you do know your draft slot, mocks are a great tool for determining which players will likely be available to you in the first rounds. If Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor consistently goes No. 1 overall, you shouldn't plan on getting him with the 10th pick.

Start by noting which first-round selections you're regularly able to get in the first round. Then craft according draft plans to be used in the later rounds. If you're consistently left with a top receiver in your Round 1 draft slot, map out a plan for targeting running backs in Rounds 2 and 3.



Approach your mocks as realistically as possible, take notes of what is and isn't working and carry a little confidence into your league's actual draft.

