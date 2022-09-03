The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card

The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match CardSeptember 3, 2022
WWE Clash at the Castle was a special night in Cardiff, Wales. Many crowd favorites had performances that will survive the test of time, even if not all of them won out.
Drew McIntyre put everything into his performance against Roman Reigns. The whole crowd was behind him, but The Scottish Warrior only got close before Solo Sikoa got involved. McIntyre will have to wait a long time to become world champion again.
Sheamus had the match of his career with Gunther. Even though The Celtic Warrior could not win, he got the crowd behind like no other time in his career. The Judgment Day still could not pull off the win either, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest got overshadowed.
Liv Morgan went out to perform against Shayna Baszler, winning her second title defense clean. Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai got their own impressive victory over Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.
It was mostly a night of major winners, but there were some clear losers as well at Clash at the Castle.
Winners: Damage Control
Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's group now has a name: Damage Control. The group also has its first win as a trio, and it was a big one.
Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss are all former women's champions that have been at the top of the card. Defeating them makes a major statement, but it is even bigger because The Role Model pinned The EST.
SKY and Kai had already defeated Asuka and Bliss, which was important. However, Belair remained the aloof target. It took finishers from all three women to take her down, setting up Damage Control to take over Raw's women's division.
This was a moment equivalent to The Shield winning its first six-man tag. This is a group that cannot be ignored anymore and should have a long impactful run, beginning with some memorable title matches.
Winner: Sheamus
Sheamus had the match of his career with Gunther. In a battle that was unlike anything else WWE has put on in a long time, The Celtic Warrior was brutalized but fought right back, barely losing in the end to the dominant Ring General.
It was easily a match of the year contender for WWE, stealing the show with a hot crowd fully behind Sheamus. This wild showcase made The Celtic Warrior come off as a bigger star than he has been in a very long time.
It is unclear how long Sheamus will continue wrestling, but this could be one of his last major title matches. He made the most of it.
The Ring General was not quite as big a winner, only because he has felt special for a while, but this was a very good night for him. He defended his title and reformed Imperium with Giovanni Vinci.
This feud should not end here, especially with a potential great six-man tag title match to come between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes.
Winner: Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan had a rough night at WWE SummerSlam, and she needed a hard reset. That came at WWE Clash at the Castle where she looked like a champion, defeating a game Shayna Baszler clean.
The SmackDown women's champion put on her best match since fighting Becky Lynch back at WWE Day 1. She worked from underneath but always answered her opponent with technical offense.
Morgan can make it through 2022 as champion, perhaps even get to WWE WrestleMania, but she needs to get the same spotlight as on this show. She has to look like a champion in every defense.
The Queen of Spades deserves serious credit. She worked this like she was back in NXT, and hopefully we will continue to see this side of her on Friday Night SmackDown.
Loser: The Judgment Day (Again)
The Judgment Day have lost every major match with Edge and Rey Mysterio involved. This entire feud has hurt them, and this match was no different. The group was the background for Dominik Mysterio's heel turn.
Rey's son attacked both veterans out of frustration for the lack of recognition he has gotten. He walked out alone, not adding one more name to a group that cannot win in its current form.
If Judgment Day had at least gained a member, it would have been a decent night, but that did not happen. Finn Balor and Damian Priest still cannot pick up a win no matter what against these veterans.
It is time for them to escape the confines of this rivalry. Let The Prince and The Punishment go after tag team gold. Let Rhea Ripley start wrestling top women again.
The future can still be bright for this stable, but nothing will change as long as they are dealing with The Master of the 619 and The Rated-R Superstar.
Loser: Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has never felt as big as he did in the Principality Stadium. It was a special night, including the return of Broken Dreams to open his entrance.
With all the momentum, The Scottish Warrior needed to win, but he could not do it. He still lost in the end after outside interference, taking away any chance for McIntyre to defeat The Head of the Table.
While he was heavily protected by the result with Solo Sikoa's surprise arrival, it will never be the right moment except on this night.
Reigns has defeated just about everyone. He has run through the field. He will now likely make it to WrestleMania as champion. McIntyre may be left to pick up the pieces and drop down the card.
The future is bright for both men, but a moment was lost in this time. WWE will hope to create this same magic when The Head of the Table does finally lose.