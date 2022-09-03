The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card

0 of 5

Drew McIntyre looked unstoppable, but he still could not defeat Roman Reigns. Credit: WWE.com.

WWE Clash at the Castle was a special night in Cardiff, Wales. Many crowd favorites had performances that will survive the test of time, even if not all of them won out.



Drew McIntyre put everything into his performance against Roman Reigns. The whole crowd was behind him, but The Scottish Warrior only got close before Solo Sikoa got involved. McIntyre will have to wait a long time to become world champion again.



Sheamus had the match of his career with Gunther. Even though The Celtic Warrior could not win, he got the crowd behind like no other time in his career. The Judgment Day still could not pull off the win either, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest got overshadowed.



Liv Morgan went out to perform against Shayna Baszler, winning her second title defense clean. Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai got their own impressive victory over Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.



It was mostly a night of major winners, but there were some clear losers as well at Clash at the Castle.

