Phillies' Zack Wheeler Placed on 15-Day IL With Right Forearm Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies' rotation took a tough blow on Thursday.

The team announced that right-hander Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 22, with right forearm tendinitis. He is eligible to be activated on Sept. 6.

Bailey Falter will start in Wheeler's place against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Wheeler last pitched on Aug. 20 in a loss to the New York Mets. He struggled in that outing, allowing four runs in 5.1 innings.

The 32-year-old is still in the midst of a solid season, posting an 11-7 record with a 3.07 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 138 innings across 23 starts. He has been a highlight in a rotation that also includes Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard.

Wheeler signed a five-year deal with the Phillies in December 2019 after spending the first five years of his career with the Mets. His best season came in 2021, when he went 14-10 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 247 strikeouts in 213.1 innings across 32 starts en route to an All-Star selection.

Falter, who will start for Wheeler, has started eight games this season and is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 45 innings. It is just his second major league season.

Wheeler's injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Phillies, who are in the thick of the National League Wild Card race with a 69-55 record entering Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies currently sit third in the NL East but hold the second of three available wild card spots with a two-game lead on the San Diego Padres. The Milwaukee Brewers sit just outside the wild card with a 65-58 record and are very much in the hunt.