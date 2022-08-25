NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following the injuries to Tyron Smith.

Smith is slated to undergo surgery Friday to reattach his left hamstring, per ESPN's Ed Werder. He is expected to be sidelined a minimum of three to four months.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported Thursday that Smith would undergo surgery for an avulsion fracture in his left knee, and ESPN's Adam Schefter added it's unlikely he returns before December.

The 31-year-old, who is a starter for the Cowboys, suffered the injuries during Wednesday's practice. After making minimal contact with another player, he dropped to the field clutching his knee.

Dallas is now left with concerns about how to fill Smith's role with limited depth at the position.

Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko and Aviante Collins could see some playing time, though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted to reporters Thursday that rookie Tyler Smith could see some important minutes:

"Hello, Tyler Smith. He'll be an important part of this puzzle, our No. 1 draft pick ... We'll put some people in the fire that will get reps that we haven't planned on. That's the secret to the offensive line, is to have the reps, get the repetition. It is that kind of position. It's going to give some people some reps. We've got to figure out a way for our skill players to take up the slack and that defense to take the slack up."

The Cowboys selected Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Tulsa.

Tunsil, a two-time Pro Bowler, could have been a solid option for the Cowboys, though the Texans are smart not to trade him as they could take on more than $16 million in dead cap in 2022 and 2023 by moving him, per Spotrac.

The 28-year-old is also a staple on the Houston offensive line and a key player in protecting quarterback Davis Mills.

The Cowboys have $21.5 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, so they could look into signing a free agent or two. Eric Fisher, Nate Solder, Jason Peters and Julie'n Davenport are still available.