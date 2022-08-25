Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

"I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."

Trubisky was essentially made Pittsburgh's starting quarterback when he signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the Steelers in March. He's served as the team's first string signal-caller through OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp.

In addition, Trubisky has been the team's QB1 through the team's first two preseason games this summer.

The 28-year-old also has far more experience than Pickett, having served as a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears, who selected him second overall in the 2017 NFL draft, from 2017-20.

While Trubisky was inconsistent during his stint with the Bears, he did show flashes of his potential. His best season came in 2018, when he went 11-3 in 14 starts and completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

He also rushed for 421 yards and three scores en route to the only Pro Bowl selection of his career.

After the Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to backup Josh Allen. He completed six of his eight passes for 75 yards and one interception, in addition to rushing for 24 yards and a score in six appearances.

Now in Pittsburgh, the North Carolina product is being given the opportunity to revive his career. However, if he struggles, Mike Tomlin may not waste any time in giving Pickett a shot.

The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Pitt and he's impressed through two preseason games, completing 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Trubisky and Pickett will get one final chance to show Steelers coaches what they're made of in Sunday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.