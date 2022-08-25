Little League World Series 2022: Final Scores, Bracket Results, Thursday Highlights

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The matchups for the Little League Baseball World Series' United States and international final games will be set after the conclusion of play on Thursday.

The Caribbean regional team (Willemstad, Curaçao) will move on after defeating Mexico (Matamoros, Tamaulipas) 2-1 to start the day.

Curaçao will face Asia-Pacific (Taipei, Taiwan) at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

On the United States side, the Southeast regional team (Nolesville, Tennessee) will take on the Southwest regional club (Pearland, Texas) to determine who plays West (Honolulu, Hawai'i) in the United States final.

Tennessee and Texas are slated to play 7 p.m. Thursday, and the victor will then match up with Hawai'i at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Curaçao and Mexico opened Thursday with a dominant, well-played pitcher's duel. Curaçao ultimately used a phenomenal pitching performance from Jay-Dlynn Wiel (six innings, six strikeouts) to earn the win.

Mexico starting pitcher David Zarate starred at the plate and on the mound. He was responsible for Mexico's lone hit and run after smacking a fourth-inning home run for a 1-0 lead.

Curaçao responded with a two-out, two-run rally in the fifth. Reangelo Decaster got on board with a one-out single between a pair of strikeouts. With two out, Davey-Jay Rijke hit a single and advanced to second on a throw to third.

Jaydion Louisa then hit a single that scored Decaster. However, a throw attempt to get Louisa out at second ended up in the outfield, and Rijke scored the game-winning run.

Mexico got a runner on second with one out in the top of the sixth after a walk and a sacrifice bunt, but a pair of Wiel strikeouts ended the game.

This game served as one of the best and most well-played matchups of the tournament. Only one error was committed, and the two pitchers combined for just one walk apiece.

Zarate ended the day with eight strikeouts and two runs allowed (one earned) while scattering four hits over five frames.

Curaçao and Taiwan have not yet met in the international side of the tournament.

Taiwan cruised to the final with three straight victories in the winner's bracket, while Curaçao had to fight its way back out of the elimination bracket side after falling to Panama (Aguadulce).

