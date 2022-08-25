Dodgers' Mookie Betts to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will represent the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, MLB announced Thursday.

Betts will be among the most prominent players on the United States roster as they attempt to defend their championship from 2017. The 2021 World Baseball Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

