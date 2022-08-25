X

    Phillies' Bryce Harper to Be Activated from IL Friday After Thumb Injury Recovery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2022

    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies will activate Bryce Harper on Friday, manager Rob Thomson told reporters.

    Harper hasn't played since the Phillies' 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on June 25, when he fractured his left thumb after getting hit by a pitch.

    The two-time National League MVP has looked great so far in his short rehab assignment with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He's 5-for-8 with two home runs and six RBI in two appearances.

    Minor League Baseball @MiLB

    "They mob the reigning MVP!"<br><br>Rehabbing <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> slugger Bryce Harper wins it with a walk-off double for the <a href="https://twitter.com/IronPigs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IronPigs</a>! <a href="https://t.co/MmiogzW519">pic.twitter.com/MmiogzW519</a>

    Whereas the Phillies were heavily dependent on Harper's performance at the plate down the stretch of the 2021 season, their success without him over the last two months is a sign of how much they've improved. Philly has a two-game cushion on the San Diego Padres for the second wild-card place in the NL, and Morosi noted the team is 31-20 since Harper's injury.

    That's not to diminish Harper's value. Through 64 appearances, he has 15 home runs and a .318/.385/.599 slash line. Despite having missed so much time, he's second among Phillies position players in WAR (2.7), per FanGraphs.

