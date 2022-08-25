NBA Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds: Paolo Banchero Favored After Chet Holmgren Injury

Paolo Banchero (AP Photo/John Locher)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey, Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray and Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. are the other top contenders in the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook after Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury:

