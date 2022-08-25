NBA Fans Sympathize with Chet Holmgren After 'Brutal' Season-Ending Foot Injury

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Basketball fans will have to wait another year to see Chet Holmgren make his NBA debut.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday the rookie big man will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a Lisfranc injury.

As expected, the news was met with a level of anguish on social media:

Given his frame (7'0" and 195 pounds), durability was already a concern for Holmgren before he set foot on an NBA court. Now, he's facing an entire year of hearing the same questions and doubt about his long-term outlook.

In the short term, the Thunder are losing a season they could have used to help Holmgren build a rapport with Josh Giddey. The early returns on their partnership from the NBA Summer League were promising.

Oklahoma City already figured to be one of the worst teams in the league before Holmgren's season-ending injury. Now, the team looks even more likely to finish near the bottom of the standings.