X

    NBA Fans Sympathize with Chet Holmgren After 'Brutal' Season-Ending Foot Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2022

    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Basketball fans will have to wait another year to see Chet Holmgren make his NBA debut.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday the rookie big man will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a Lisfranc injury.

    As expected, the news was met with a level of anguish on social media:

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Thunder rule Chet Holmgren out for season. Brutal.

    Juan Hustle @JuanHustle

    The Pro-Am cost the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> it’s #2 overall pick. <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> bounce back next year. Adversity just building your character and hunger. You got it brodie.

    Busted Bucket Podcast @BustedBucket

    Damn. You hate to see this. Hope the rehab goes well young Buck! <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> <a href="https://t.co/26THfw3HQ2">https://t.co/26THfw3HQ2</a>

    Mike Korzemba @mikekorz

    Prayers out to Chet Holmgren on a fast recovery, you can do this 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/XhLRytdbvX">pic.twitter.com/XhLRytdbvX</a>

    Earl K. Sneed @EarlKSneed

    Wooooooow! Get well soon, <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Sf34NKXcKG">https://t.co/Sf34NKXcKG</a>

    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    Always unfortunate to see young players like Chet Holmgren have their NBA careers start this way, especially with people already questioning whether their body will hold up on the next level. Hope for a quick recovery for the kid.

    Kyran @k_king_10

    This is awful news ,wanted to see <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> cook!! <a href="https://t.co/lTEamviyE6">https://t.co/lTEamviyE6</a>

    Albert Nguyen @AnalyticsCapper

    Horrible news for Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder. Hope he has a full recovery and comes back even stronger.

    Given his frame (7'0" and 195 pounds), durability was already a concern for Holmgren before he set foot on an NBA court. Now, he's facing an entire year of hearing the same questions and doubt about his long-term outlook.

    Eddie Radosevich @Eddie_Rado

    I guess the big takeaway here isn't so much the disappointment of Chet Holmgren missing the season but rather hope this isn't something that is a thing or reoccurring in years to come.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Chet Holmgren will miss his rookie season due to a foot injury.<br><br>Brutal. <br><br>This is why some GM’s were terrified of drafting him.

    In the short term, the Thunder are losing a season they could have used to help Holmgren build a rapport with Josh Giddey. The early returns on their partnership from the NBA Summer League were promising.

    Oklahoma City already figured to be one of the worst teams in the league before Holmgren's season-ending injury. Now, the team looks even more likely to finish near the bottom of the standings.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.