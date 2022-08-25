Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Theory and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Theory and MoreAugust 25, 2022
CM Punk and Jon Moxley battled for the Undisputed All Elite Wrestling World Championship in the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite, leaving some to wonder why the company hot-shotted the match instead of saving it for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.
A new report sheds some light on how that match came about.
It headlines a collection of rumors that also looks at Triple H's belief in Theory and why Eddie Kingston has been conspicuous by his absence from AEW TV entering the biggest show of the year.
Latest on Plans for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley
Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, the world witnessed Jon Moxley effectively squash CM Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World champion in a match most figured would have been saved for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Moxley both supported and pitched the idea for the move, with Punk "eventually" agreeing to it. The report would go on to suggest that plans for All Out have changed multiple times in recent weeks.
While the execution of the match was done expertly and certainly had people talking, it still feels like the high-stakes contest should have been saved for the biggest show of the year.
Sure, it probably sold tickets and drove in television ratings, but once upon a time, a wrestling company that aired on TNT and TBS hot-shotted pay-per-view quality main events on free TV for the sake of ratings and it was part of what killed the promotion.
For what it is worth, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is still for Punk vs. Moxley at All Out.
If that is the case, AEW will have some work to do to book the match, then explain how Punk will be magically healed enough in less than two weeks to compete for the title he just lost.
Triple H A Big Supporter of Theory
Meltzer reported on another edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Triple H is a big proponent of Theory.
That should be of no real surprise to anyone who has watched any television The King of Kings has been in charge of over the last two years. Theory was a big part of what Triple H booked over the last year of his time with the NXT brand, working alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in The Way.
Now, he has headlined Raw against Dolph Ziggler, continued his run as Mr. Money in the Bank and, just this past Monday night, shared the ring with the returning Gargano in what felt like the ignition of a new program.
Theory is young, a solid worker and looks like a star. He has proved himself of late against top stars and did not look out of place while doing so. Some like him, some do not, but management believes in him, and that is one consistent thing across both the Vince McMahon and Triple H regimes.
Do not expect his role to be diminished any time soon, nor should you count out the idea of him successfully cashing in Money in the Bank to win a world title at some point over the next year.
Gigi Dolin Injury Update
Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament on the August 19 episode of SmackDown. By the following Monday, they were out of the tournament after the company announced an injury to Gigi Dolin.
A busy Meltzer reported that Dolin suffered a concussion, thus necessitating her team's removal from the competition.
As a result of Toxic Attraction being out of the tournament, there will be a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Friday on SmackDown to fill the vacant spot and determine who will compete against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semifinals.
Natalya and Deville, Shotzi and Xia Li, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina and Dana Brooke will compete for another opportunity at championship gold.
It is a disappointing development for Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who impressed in their first opportunity to compete on the main roster. So much so that they would not have looked out of place whatsoever actually winning the thing and running with the tag belts.
Instead, their momentum is halted for the time being, with hopes that Toxic Attraction will have another opportunity to show out on either Raw or SmackDown sometime in the near future.
Eddie Kingston Recently Suspended
AEW fans expecting the match between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara—which appeared to be set up by the latter costing the former the Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch against Chris Jericho, then seemingly confirmed in a promo segment the following week—probably noticed there has been no movement in that feud since.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Kingston had been suspended recently following a backstage confrontation with Guevara that may have been close to turning physical.
"The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him," the report stated. "We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it and reached out to both parties."
The report goes on to state that it is believed Kingston has already completed the suspension.
While it is unlikely that management would want to add any gasoline to the situation by booking them against each other, it is interesting that Guevara and Kingston have not been announced for something else on the All Out card.
Both are significant stars in the company whose absence would be fairly obvious.
This late in the game, though, it may be too late to put something together to ensure they both get the PPV payday.