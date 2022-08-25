Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Theory and More

1 of 4

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, the world witnessed Jon Moxley effectively squash CM Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World champion in a match most figured would have been saved for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Moxley both supported and pitched the idea for the move, with Punk "eventually" agreeing to it. The report would go on to suggest that plans for All Out have changed multiple times in recent weeks.

While the execution of the match was done expertly and certainly had people talking, it still feels like the high-stakes contest should have been saved for the biggest show of the year.

Sure, it probably sold tickets and drove in television ratings, but once upon a time, a wrestling company that aired on TNT and TBS hot-shotted pay-per-view quality main events on free TV for the sake of ratings and it was part of what killed the promotion.

For what it is worth, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is still for Punk vs. Moxley at All Out.

If that is the case, AEW will have some work to do to book the match, then explain how Punk will be magically healed enough in less than two weeks to compete for the title he just lost.