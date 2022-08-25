Winners and Losers from Lakers-Jazz Patrick Beverley Trade

2 of 6

There are different ways to frame the impact of this trade on Russell Westbrook.

For example, if Russ somehow survives the offseason and remains a Laker, he now has a backcourt mate who'll take the more difficult defensive assignments without demanding many touches on the other end.

Another perspective is that Westbrook may want out of L.A., and adding a smaller guard could signify that we're closer to seeing that happen.

But the one we'll settle into here is that this move does indeed forecast more potential trades. And the path it could put Westbrook on will only damage his legacy in the long run, even if it's mostly set.

When Russ and his longtime agent, Thad Foucher, parted ways last month, Foucher said, "Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario."

"And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout," he added. "My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers..."

It's easy to see where Foucher is coming from.

Westbrook's only way off one of the most storied franchises in sports could be alongside sweeteners for his new team, one which will immediately cut him.

At that point, what contender will be in the market to add him?

Sure, that could mean he plays 2022-23 on a veteran minimum deal. Any bona fide contender will be willing to pay that, but would any of them want to pay the real tax that comes in the form of Westbrook's usage and jump shot?

Perhaps, in the end, Russ will wind up in a better situation, but he could be in for some turbulence along the way.