Mavs' Mark Cuban: Savannah Bananas 'the Only Baseball I'd Even Consider Investing in'

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban has no plans to invest in a Major League Baseball team.

But he isn't entirely ruling out the sport.

Cuban responded to an announcement from the Savannah Bananas and said they were "the only baseball I would even consider investing in."

The Bananas play baseball with a modified set of fan-friendly rules that include a two-hour time limit and quirks such as batters are out when fans catch foul balls and no bunting. They announced the 2022 campaign will be their final one in the Coastal Plain League and will instead visit more than 20 cities on a tour that runs from February through September.

Savannah routinely sells out its games and was even profiled in an ESPN+ series titled Banana Ball World Tour.

As for Cuban, there was a time when he attempted and failed to purchase the Chicago Cubs. Perhaps he would have more success venturing into the sport of baseball with the Bananas.