Video: Terrell Owens Runs Sub-4.5 40-Yard Dash at 48 Years Old

Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Terrell Owens is a man of his word.

He turned heads in May when he guaranteed he could run a 40-yard dash in fewer than 4.5 seconds during an appearance on The People's Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast.

He was right.

Owens ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash while racing against Fan Controlled Football League wide receivers James Harden (not the basketball player) and Andrew Jamiel. TMZ Sports noted there was plenty of trash talk leading up to the race, and Owens backed up his words.

The Hall of Famer is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history and is third on the all-time list with 15,934 receiving yards, third on the all-time list with 153 touchdown catches and eighth on the all-time list with 1,078 catches.

If his speed is any indication, he may still be able to put up numbers at 48 years old.