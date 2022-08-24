AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24August 24, 2022
World champion CM Punk battled interim champion Jon Moxley in the biggest match in AEW Dynamite history Wednesday, a pay-per-view-quality bout on free television, just as All Out approaches on September 4.
That monumental encounter, arguably the biggest in Dynamite history, headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest quarterfinal match in the World Trios Championship tournament and a face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho.
Find out who was crowned undisputed champion and what else went down with this recap of the August 24 TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open
- KiLynn King vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal
- Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn
- Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho face-to-face
- Ricky Starks promo
Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia Face-to-Face
- The arena broke into a chant of "you're a wrestler" in support of Garcia.
- "You knew how special that moment was to me. You know how special it was to share the ring with my hero, Bryan Danielson," Garcia told Jericho.
- "I didn't care if people called me a wrestler or a sports entertainer. All I cared about was that moment and you ruined it, Chris."
- "Deep down, you know you're a sports entertainer and I just want to hear you say it. Say it!" Jericho demanded.
- "You can be whatever you want to be. I respect us wrestling last week. I agree with all these people, that you're a wrestler," Danielson told Garcia.
- Garcia shoved Jericho to the mat and the look of utter joy on Danielson's face was that of an antagonist.
- "You know what pisses me off, Danielson? That I've heard for the last 15 years that you're the best wrestler in the world and I've been around you all this time and haven't seen it once," Jericho said.
After tension between Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia reared its head last week, the Jericho Appreciation Society members kicked off Wednesday's show with an in-ring face-to-face.
Jericho attempted to get Garcia to apologize for showing him up last week, to which the young star lashed out at his mentor for ruining a special moment between him and his idol, Bryan Danielson.
The American Dragon made his way to the ring and the tension intensified, with Garcia refusing to choose between being a professional wrestler and sports entertainer, then shoving Jericho.
A verbal exchange between Danielson and Jericho culminated with a challenge for a match between them at All Out on September 4.
This was an interesting opening segment for a few reasons, not the least of which being the fact that Garcia came across as repetitive and trying too hard to convey his uncertainty, to the point that it became distracting.
The Jericho-Danielson stuff was fine but also felt forced, an excuse to put two greats together at All Out and bolster what will already be a star-studded show. There is no complaining about that particular match, especially since they have only battled one other time, a match on the original NXT back in 2010.
Still, this entire story has felt somewhat rushed in order to bring the pieces together and set up the PPV showdown. While the result may be great, this was merely "OK."
Grade
C
Top Moments
Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal
- Jim Ross suggested Lethal quicken the pace in order to take advantage of his clear speed advantage rather than going blow-for-blow with Harwood.
- After the match, Dutt revealed that Lethal will be joined by Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, The Motor City Machine Guns, at All Out.
As Ring of Honor, AAA and IWGP Tag Team champions FTR prepares to team with TNT champion Wardlow to battle Jay Lethal and two unnamed partners at All Out, Dax Harwood battled Lethal in singles competition.
Lethal controlled the pace throughout the commercial break and targeted the left knee of Harwood later. He attempted a Lethal Injection but the tag champ was too far away. That momentary hesitation allowed Harwood to catch him with a slingshot Liger Bomb for a two-count.
Interference from Dutt backfired, failing to earn Lethal the win. Counters and reversals gave way to the underhanded Lethal scoring the tainted victory with a rollup and handful of tights.
Harwood does not have bad matches at this point. He is as consistent a wrestler as there is in the sport, be it in tag team or singles competition.
With that said, this felt a bit disjointed at times. Both men appeared to be on different pages at times and that rollup finish was ugly. If the idea was for Lethal to get the win, why not just go home when Dutt interfered?
Things went on a bit longer than they needed to and it hurt the overall quality.
The revelation that Lethal will partner with the Motor City Machine Guns of Impact Wrestling is another instance of the business partnership between the two and should lead to an outstanding match.
Hopefully, it opens up the possibility of an FTR-MCMG match down the road.
Result
Lethal pinned Harwood
Grade
C+
Top Moments