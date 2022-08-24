AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

After tension between Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia reared its head last week, the Jericho Appreciation Society members kicked off Wednesday's show with an in-ring face-to-face.

Jericho attempted to get Garcia to apologize for showing him up last week, to which the young star lashed out at his mentor for ruining a special moment between him and his idol, Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon made his way to the ring and the tension intensified, with Garcia refusing to choose between being a professional wrestler and sports entertainer, then shoving Jericho.

A verbal exchange between Danielson and Jericho culminated with a challenge for a match between them at All Out on September 4.

This was an interesting opening segment for a few reasons, not the least of which being the fact that Garcia came across as repetitive and trying too hard to convey his uncertainty, to the point that it became distracting.

The Jericho-Danielson stuff was fine but also felt forced, an excuse to put two greats together at All Out and bolster what will already be a star-studded show. There is no complaining about that particular match, especially since they have only battled one other time, a match on the original NXT back in 2010.

Still, this entire story has felt somewhat rushed in order to bring the pieces together and set up the PPV showdown. While the result may be great, this was merely "OK."

Grade

C

Top Moments