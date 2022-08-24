Giants' Collin Johnson Will Miss 2022 NFL Season With Torn Achilles Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Johnson will miss the season.

Johnson suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and had to be carted off the field. It's unfortunate news, as he was slated to make the team's roster after a strong training camp.

Johnson had been one of New York's top receivers this summer, hauling in a team-high seven catches for 82 yards in the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots before catching three passes for 41 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

His production even caught the attention of head coach Brian Daboll, who told reporters Monday that both he and David Sills were in the mix to make the roster:

"The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they've stepped their game up. And they're right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play. So again, like I said, everybody's got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them."

Johnson, who played his college football for the Texas Longhorns, was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 14 games for the team as a rookie, hauling in 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 31 targets.

The Jaguars waived the 24-year-old last summer, and he was picked up by the Giants. During the 2021 campaign, he reeled in 11 passes for 105 yards on 21 targets in 15 games.

Johnson told reporters just last week that he "learned a lot" from being cut by the Jaguars and was looking forward to the 2022 season:

"Not everything goes your way. But at the end of the day, I feel like a lot of people try to put periods in your life when it's supposed to be a comma. So when I got cut from the Jags, I never had like a Woe Is Me mentality, it was just a comma in my life, and there's a lot more that's being written now. I feel like I'm just getting started and gonna continue to work hard."

With Johnson sidelined, C.J. Board and Wan'Dale Robinson should see more time in the team's preseason finale against the New York Jets on Sunday. They could also be in for some additional playing time during the regular season.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard will highlight the Giants' receiving group in 2022.