Saints Mock Falcons with '28-3' Signage to Advertise Forthcoming SuperDome Escalators

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Atlanta Falcons may never stop hearing jokes about blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots in 2017.

The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta's NFC South rival, announced plans for renovations in the SuperDome. In advertising for their new escalators, the Saints couldn't resist taking a not-so-subtle shot at the Falcons:

The Falcons will not have to wait long to make the Saints pay for their pettiness, as the two teams will open the 2022 season against one another on Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They will have their second matchup of the year at the SuperDome on Dec. 18.