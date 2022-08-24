Tiger Woods, Rory Mcilroy's Tmrw Sports Announces Team Golf League Starting Jan. 2024

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (Warren Little/Getty Images)

TMRW Sports, a company recently launched by golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement with the PGA Tour to introduce a 15-match season in 2024.

Six teams of three PGA Tour players will compete in a custom-built venue that will combine technology and live elements in a series of Monday night matchups followed by playoffs to crown a champion.

TGL will "complement the current PGA Tour schedule" and feature two-hour matches contested on prime-time television.

Woods and McIlroy each released statements about the new league, which will debut in January 2024. Tiger said:

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events. As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf—and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

Rory added:

"I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports. TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."

The announcement was made in conjunction with the PGA Tour confirming changes to its schedule beginning in 2023 to include additional "elevated events," which will include larger purses of at least $20 million and a strong commitment to play from the Tour's top players.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said several marquee names have agreed to appear in 20 events per year, bringing more star power to the Tour on a weekly basis.

"Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season," Monahan said.

Tour events take place from Thursday to Sunday, and players taking part in TGL can then travel to the venue for Monday's match. Where the arena will be located wasn't included in Wednesday's release.

It's no accident the PGA Tour has embarked on revitalizing itself following a challenge from LIV Golf, which has lured players away with lucrative guaranteed contracts.

A legal battle is ongoing between the PGA Tour and several golfers who've made the jump to LIV, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, who headlined a group of 11 that filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour in early August.

That came after CNN's Wayne Sterling reported in July the U.S. Justice Department began looking into whether the Tour committed any antitrust violations when it barred LIV players from taking part in its events.

The PGA Tour season wraps up this weekend with the Tour Championship in Atlanta. LIV Golf returns Sept. 2 for an event in Boston.