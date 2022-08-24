PGA Tour Announces Tournament Purse Increases, New Scheduling amid LIV Rivalry

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced the addition of four more "elevated" events for next season with a purse of at least $20 million each, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The top 20 players have also committed to playing in at least 20 events for the 2023 season.

It brings the total to 12 elevated tournaments for the upcoming season with high purses, including the Players Championship with $25 million in total payouts.

During the 2022 season, the Players Championship was the only event with a purse higher than $15 million. In 2023, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will all have purses of at least $20 million, as well as each of the three FedEx Cup playoff events.

The four new elevated events further add to the potential payouts for top golfers starting next year, which could help retain talent amid the growing rivalry with LIV Golf.

Several high-profile golfers have already left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Arabia-backed startup league, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective reported seven more players are set to join LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup championship.

Tiger Woods reportedly held a meeting with players about staying with the PGA Tour, with Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth among those in attendance, per Schlabach.

"It was about all the top players getting on the same page," a player who attended the meeting told ESPN. "It was a good meeting."

The organization's top players are now committing to play in at least 20 events next season, while the PGA Tour is doing its best to increase the payouts to keep up with LIV Golf.

The PGA also doubled its Player Impact Program and will give $100 million to the top 20 players who help generate interest in the game. A new Earnings Assurance Program will also create a league minimum salary of $500,000 for fully exempt members, while also helping with travel expenses.