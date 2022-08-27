Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars

2 of 12

SS CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Age: 21

2022 Stats: 56 G, 177 PA, 2 HR, 2 SB, .216 AVG, .263 OBP, .284 SLG

We ranked Abrams as MLB's No. 6 prospect at the outset of the year, when he opened the season on the Padres roster in place of the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. He's still young, but he simply hasn't looked like the plus-hitting speed demon he was billed as. Factor in his already extensive injury history, and there's enough cause for alarm to at least put the Abrams hype on hold.

Verdict: Sell

UTIL Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 25

2022 Stats: 93 G, 334 PA, 2 HR, 2 SB, .300 AVG, .407 OBP, .386 SLG

Oh, nothing. Just a rookie with a .400 on-base percentage. And that tracks with Donovan's underlying metrics for his zone discipline and contact. It's a bummer, however, that he has next to no power and that the early returns on his fielding aren't great. Getting on base is obviously a very nice skill to have, but it alone may not make him a regular All-Star.

Verdict: Sell

2B Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 22

2022 Stats: 75 G, 275 PA, 13 HR, 1 SB, .242 AVG, .316 OBP, .444 SLG

Gorman, on the other hand, is a Cardinals rookie with tons of power.

He's averaged 413 feet on his homers, ranking fourth among left-handed batters. He's also shown a propensity for walks to balance out his propensity for whiffs, so he has at least two things to stand out at a star-starved position.

Verdict: Buy

RF Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Age: 28

2022 Stats: 86 G, 345 PA, 10 HR, 8 SB, .248 AVG, .322 OBP, .410 SLG

It's been nothing but diminishing returns for Suzuki since he took the league by storm in the first couple of weeks of the season. Yet the zone discipline is there, and his peripherals aren't too shabby even though he hasn't hit the ball with the same authority since he injured his finger in May. Given that he was kind of a big deal in Japan before he came to the United States, it seems a fair guess that MLB hasn't seen him at his best yet.

Verdict: Buy

CF Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 22

2022 Stats: 91 G, 339 PA, 8 HR, 4 SB, .246 AVG, .298 OBP, .374 SLG

Thomas can run and field his position, as he ranks toward the top of the scales in sprint speed and outs above average.

What's less awesome is that the average distance on his batted balls is the lowest for any hitter with at least 200 balls in play. Unless he can put more oomph in his swing, he could have trouble attracting sustained All-Star attention.

Verdict: Sell

1B Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers

Age: 22

2022 Stats: 83 G, 298 PA, 5 HR, 0 SB, .197 AVG, .282 OBP, .295 SLG

Torkelson's major league numbers have been frozen since July 17, when the Tigers optioned him back to the minors. He frankly deserved it, though some of the things—namely zone discipline—that made him the No. 1 pick in 2020 did show through. His bugaboo was a .139 average against four-seam fastballs, but to the naked eye, this looked less like a swing problem and more like a timing one. That's fixable.

Verdict: Buy