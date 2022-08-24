Tyson Fury Documentary Series 'At Home With the Furys' Reportedly in Works at Netflix

Tyson Fury (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Netflix announced Wednesday a documentary series about the post-fighting life of longtime heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is in production.

Deadline's Zac Ntim reported the series, entitled At Home With The Furys, will follow the boxer's family, including his wife, Paris, their six children and his father, John, as the Gypsy King tries to stay busy away from the ring:

"Alongside changing nappies and the school run, the doc series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips."

There may be a hiatus from the retirement lifestyle, though.

Fury, who said April's win over Dillian Whyte would be the last fight of his career, is in talks for a potential clash with Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification bout.

The 34-year-old British superstar provided an update Wednesday, saying he's giving all parties involved until Sept. 1 to "come up with the money" or he's staying retired:

Retirement is a very loose term in the fight game. Boxers frequently say they're walking away only to come back, sometimes going through that cycle multiple times, as has been the case for the other most dominant fighter of the era, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Given the amount of interest in the potential heavyweight title bout and what will likely be a lucrative guaranteed purse for both fighters, it's quite probable the sides will come to some type of agreement before Fury's deadline.

It's unclear whether the Netflix series would be put on pause should he return to boxing or if it'll shift to focus on his preparations for the high-profile showdown with Usyk.