Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks Selling Super Bowl 46 Ring; Auction Bids Start at $25K

Hakeem Nicks (Elsa/Getty Images)

Former New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks has placed his Super Bowl XLVI championship ring on the auction block.

TMZ Sports reported the diamond-studded ring is available through Heritage Auctions, which expects a final sale price upwards of $80,000. The auction begins on Saturday, with the bidding starting at $25,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Here's a portion of the item description:

"A mine's worth of diamonds and blue sapphires coat the face which features the team logo 'NY' and four miniature Lombardi Trophies to represent the franchise tally. 'New York Giants 2011 World Champions' stands in block lettering at the perimeter. Left shank reports the original owner's surname and jersey number, another team logo and the franchise's years of Championship glory. The list of championship seasons is completed on the right shank beneath another team logo, the Lombardi Trophy in miniature, and the final score of the game. Interior band bears the text, 'All In' and 'Finish,' as well as 'T&C AU .585' stamping, indicating fourteen karat gold construction by famed jeweler Tiffany & Co."

Super Bowl XLVI saw the Giants upset the favored New England Patriots as New York scored the game's final 12 points, including an Ahmad Bradshaw touchdown run with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, en route to a 21-17 triumph to cap the 2011 NFL season.

Nicks led all players with 10 catches for 109 yards. Two of those receptions came on the Giants' final touchdown drive.

The victory came four years after New York shocked the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Nicks, who joined the Giants as a 2009 first-round pick, reminisced about the team's turnaround in the late stages of the 2011 season during a 2020 appearance on the Giants Huddle podcast (h/t Matt Citak of Giants.com).

"I think the turning point was probably that Christmas game against the Jets when we knew we needed it," Nicks said. "But earlier that year, I thought we had it. We knew the talent was there. It was just a matter of everybody doing their job and focusing in on their job, locking in and being all in like coach [Tom] Coughlin told us, and focusing on finishing. Once we put all of that together, that's when the results came."

New York owned a 6-6 record after its first 12 games but won seven of its final eight matchups, including all four playoff games, to capture the franchise's fourth championship.

Nicks' ring is available for bidding through Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.