Steelers Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receivers earned a good amount of attention throughout training camp.

The emergence of George Pickens behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool put the Steelers in a terrific position at the top end of their wide receiver depth chart.

Now Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff have to turn to the bottom part of the wide receiver depth ahead of Sunday's final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Miles Boykin and Steven Sims are under pressure to perform against Detroit to make the final cut for the 53-man roster.

Boykin only had one catch in the second preseason game against Jacksonville and Sims has three receptions for 11 yards in August.

Both players need to perform better on Sunday to prove they deserve a shot on the roster as the last wide receiver behind Johnson, Claypool, Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

Defensively, the focus will be set on the secondary, where a few players are fighting for the last cornerback spot. Justin Layne and James Pierre are among the candidates for one of the last roster positions, and they may end up in competition with the wide receivers if special teams factors in Tomlin's roster cuts.