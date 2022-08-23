Brett Favre Backs Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers Starting QB over Trey Lance

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

There was a time when Brett Favre was the veteran starter ahead of a talented youngster named Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart.

Perhaps that is why he is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room.

The 33rd Team shared comments from Favre in which the Hall of Famer said Garoppolo "deserves that right to keep playing" ahead of Trey Lance because he has been a winner during his time with the 49ers.

Injuries have been a concern with Garoppolo since he joined the 49ers in 2017, as he appeared in just three contests in 2018 and six in 2020. However, it is hard to argue with Favre's notion that all he does is win when he is healthy and available.

San Francisco went to the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign and reached the NFC Championship Game this past season.

Garoppolo may be seen as more of a game-manager who lets the talent around him make plays, but he threw for more than 3,800 yards in each of those seasons and is just 30 years old. While he may not have a future in San Francisco, he still figures to be in his prime for the next few seasons.

It was clear the NFC West team would eventually move away from Garoppolo when it traded up and selected Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

A Garoppolo trade still hasn't happened to this point, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear this is Lance's team. Whether the 22-year-old can live up to his potential as a dual-threat playmaker remains to be seen, but his ability to run the ball could open up different avenues for the offense.

Maybe those avenues will lead to a Lombardi Trophy and not a narrow loss, which was part of the issue with Garoppolo. San Francisco came close but never reached the sport's pinnacle with him under center.

It is looking to change that with the new franchise quarterback, even if Favre disagrees with the decision.