Ravens RB Gus Edwards Placed on PUP Amid Knee Injury Recovery, Will Miss 4 Games

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards will miss the first four games of the 2022 season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Edwards is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in practice before Week 1 of the 2021 campaign.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this month that Edwards was "doing really well" with his rehab. However, he was noncommittal on the veteran playing Week 1, although he added he should be "roaring and ready to go" before the season's over.

Edwards suffered a torn ACL in practice that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. Before that, he was a consistent force out of the backfield for the Ravens, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2018.

During his rookie season, Edwards rushed for 718 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, in addition to catching two passes for 20 yards.

In 2019, he rushed for 711 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to catching seven passes for 45 yards. He followed that up with 723 rushing yards and six scores in 2020, in addition to nine catches for 129 yards.

After three years of consistency, the Ravens signed Edwards to a two-year, $10 million extension in June. When he finally returns to the field in 2022, he'll look to live up to that extension.

Until then, J.K. Dobbins will see the majority of snaps in the backfield, if healthy. The 2020 second-round pick out of Ohio State also missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL.

During his 2020 rookie season, he rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 120 yards.

If Dobbins isn't ready for Week 1, Mike Davis, who spent the 2021 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, is next in line. The Ravens also have rookie Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary available.

The Ravens open the season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.