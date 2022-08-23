Formula 1's Stefano Domenicali: F1 Won't Race in Russia Again After Ukraine Invasion

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 racing is the latest sport to shift away from Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"There will be no more racing in Russia," Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said (h/t ESPN F1).

The 2021 Russian Grand Prix happened in September, with Lewis Hamilton winning and Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz joining him on the podium. There is no Russian Grand Prix on the 2022 schedule.

In May, Richard Newman of Eurosport reported F1 organizers decided not to replace the Russian Grand Prix on the 2022 slate. The decision to cancel the annual event held in Sochi was made following the invasion.

Newman noted there was some discussion of holding a race at a different venue or perhaps even a double-header in Singapore, but the decision was made to stick to 22 races this year. That means drivers will have a three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix on Sept. 11 and the race in Singapore on Oct. 2.

The sports world responded quickly to Russia's invasion, with many either suspending athletes from the nation from competing or withdrawing events from the country.

Matias Grez, Patrick Sung and Wayne Sterling of CNN kept a running list of responses in March, which included the International Paralympic Committee banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics, FIFA and UEFA suspending all Russian international and club teams, and the International Tennis Federation canceling events in Russia and Belarus.

As for F1, the World Motor Sport Council decided to ban competitions within Russia and Belarus. It also ruled drivers from the countries could participate as neutral competitors without flags or national anthems.

What's more, the Haas F1 team ended its contract with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and its title sponsor, Uralkali.

It seems as if the sport has no future plans to return to Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues.