Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Young returned to practice on Nov. 2, opening a 21-day window for him to be activated by the team.

Washington placed the 23-year-old on the PUP list ahead of the 2022 campaign. The decision was made as he recovered from a torn ACL and MCL that limited him to just nine games in 2021.

His health prevented him from fully building on his Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl season in 2020 when he tallied 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

In the nine games Young played last season, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State registered 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

The Commanders have seemingly missed Young this season, as they are only in the middle of the pack in sacks in the NFL, ranking 16th with 24.

Even so, Washington has been on a roll lately, winning four of its past five games, including an upset of the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

With Young set to return to the fold, the 5-5 Commanders suddenly have the look of a dangerous team that other NFL teams may not want to play against.