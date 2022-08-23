Browns' Myles Garrett: 'No Rivalry' with Panthers' Baker Mayfield Ahead of Week 1

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 campaign Monday, and he's set to suit up against his former team in the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers in July after acquiring Deshaun Watson, their new starting quarterback, in a trade with the Houston Texans in March. Mayfield requested a trade from the franchise around the time Cleveland traded for Watson.

While things between the Browns and Mayfield didn't end on great terms, there's "no rivalry" with the 2018 first overall pick, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters Tuesday:

"He's my former teammate, but there's no rivalry there between me and him and there's no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns. Yes, he was here, but that doesn't mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best, and whatever's in the cards that's what's in for me. But if I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I'm going to do that.

"And if I can get a couple of sacks along the way, I'd enjoy that, too."

Both Garrett and Mayfield will do anything to help their teams win, but if Carolina comes away with the victory, it will be a little more satisfying for Mayfield after he was cast aside in favor of another quarterback.