Fantasy Football 2022: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheat Sheets

Dual-threat quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts can provide great mid-draft value. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Target Ball-Dominant Players Early

The first rule of fantasy is to target players with regularly high workloads early. In the first and second rounds—and especially the first—bell-cow runners such as Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris should be high on your radar. The same is true for target-dominant receivers like Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson.

However, this strategy should bleed into the third and fourth rounds as well. This isn't the time to take fliers on potential sleepers. Mid-level starters who will see double-digit carries or five-plus targets every week are the players to target here. Think backs like Ezekiel Elliott and receivers like Mike Williams.

High-target tight ends like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews fit into this game plan as well.



The goal in the first few rounds should be to avoid busts as much as it is to find star players. Upside is great, but you don't want to use a high-round selection on a player who, at worst, isn't a reliable flex option.

Wait on a Quarterback, Prioritize Dual-Threats

Since starting running backs and top receivers are the targets in the first few rounds—with a couple of tight ends thrown into the mix—it can be worth waiting on a quarterback.

Someone is sure to pass on a RB2 or WR2 to take Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes in the third or fourth round. Don't be that manager.

The reality is that quality starting quarterbacks can be found in the middle rounds. The trick is to target dual-threat quarterbacks who might not post the most prolific passing numbers.

In most fantasy formats—and this is where we'll remind you to check your league's rules before drafting—quarterbacks will earn a premium for rushing statistics. This may mean six points for a rushing touchdown instead of four for a passing score. It may mean one point for every 10 rushing yards versus one for every 25 passing yards. Either way, dual-threat quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Trey Lance could end up being vastly undervalued on draft day.

The caveat, of course, is that you must remain flexible. If there's an early run on quarterbacks, you can't afford to be the manager who has QB12 as a starter.

Look for Rookie Sleepers Late

When getting into the bottom rounds of the draft, there are two angles of approach—in addition to getting kickers and defenses, of course.

Some managers will go after injury insurance, or "handcuffs." This means grabbing a backup for a player you believe is an injury risk. Don't believe Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can stay healthy all year? Then taking a flier on Cleveland Browns third-stringer D'Ernest Johnson could have value.

The other approach is to take sleepers who could wind up outproducing some of your middle-round selections. Upside is the key here, and rookies can often provide it.

Green Bay Packers fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has had drop issues in the preseason but he has also made huge plays.

"Aaron Rodgers might just have to live with Romeo Doubs and his drops," ESPN's Rob Demovsky wrote. "The rookie receiver makes too many other plays."

The 22-year-old carries risk, but he could also be a high-end contributor by midseason.

Don't Ignore Bye Weeks

Along the way, you should pay attention to when your biggest stars will be on bye. When rounding out your roster, you should plan for the weeks when they won't be available.

This means that if your top running back is on bye in Week 8, you should avoid drafting three backups who are also on bye that week. The same goes for receivers and tight ends. This doesn't mean avoiding a player strictly because the byes line up, but it's something to be cognizant of during the draft process.

You can, of course, line up half your roster with the same bye week if you're willing to pencil that in as a loss.



This doesn't apply to kickers and defenses—and to some extent, quarterbacks. You can generally find a serviceable spot-starter for these positions in-season off the waiver wire.

