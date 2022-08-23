Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 'I Don’t Know About' Julian Edelman Unretiring

Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 'I Don’t Know About' Julian Edelman UnretiringAugust 23, 2022
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided little insight into the possibility of Julian Edelman returning to an NFL field.
"I’ve talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly," Belichick said Monday on The Greg Hill Show. "So, yeah, I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that, but I don’t know."
Edelman retired ahead of the 2021 season, though there was immediate speculation he'd rejoin Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 36-year-old acknowledged in an Aug. 16 interview on The Rich Eisen Show he misses the game a bit and entertained the idea of signing with a contender for the stretch run of the regular season:
Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow
Now entering Retirement Year 2, we had to ask @Edelman11 how much he's missing football these days and if he gets a phone call from the 813 this fall, how much he'd entertain coming back:
It certainly seems plausible that a team with championship aspirations would consider adding a player with three Super Bowl rings.
Whatever Edelman is thinking, it's doubtful the typically tight-lipped Belichick will volunteer any new information.