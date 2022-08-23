X

    Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 'I Don’t Know About' Julian Edelman Unretiring

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided little insight into the possibility of Julian Edelman returning to an NFL field.

    "I’ve talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly," Belichick said Monday on The Greg Hill Show. "So, yeah, I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that, but I don’t know."

    Edelman retired ahead of the 2021 season, though there was immediate speculation he'd rejoin Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The 36-year-old acknowledged in an Aug. 16 interview on The Rich Eisen Show he misses the game a bit and entertained the idea of signing with a contender for the stretch run of the regular season:

    Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow

    Now entering Retirement Year 2, we had to ask <a href="https://twitter.com/Edelman11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Edelman11</a> how much he's missing football these days and if he gets a phone call from the 813 this fall, how much he'd entertain coming back:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPreseason</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> <a href="https://t.co/n9OBktszll">pic.twitter.com/n9OBktszll</a>

    It certainly seems plausible that a team with championship aspirations would consider adding a player with three Super Bowl rings.

    Whatever Edelman is thinking, it's doubtful the typically tight-lipped Belichick will volunteer any new information.

