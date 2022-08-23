Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 'I Don’t Know About' Julian Edelman Unretiring

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided little insight into the possibility of Julian Edelman returning to an NFL field.

"I’ve talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly," Belichick said Monday on The Greg Hill Show. "So, yeah, I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that, but I don’t know."

Edelman retired ahead of the 2021 season, though there was immediate speculation he'd rejoin Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 36-year-old acknowledged in an Aug. 16 interview on The Rich Eisen Show he misses the game a bit and entertained the idea of signing with a contender for the stretch run of the regular season:

It certainly seems plausible that a team with championship aspirations would consider adding a player with three Super Bowl rings.

Whatever Edelman is thinking, it's doubtful the typically tight-lipped Belichick will volunteer any new information.