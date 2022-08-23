Tom Brady 'Firing on All Cylinders' in Return to Bucs Practice, Says Cameron Brate

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady returned from his 11-day absence at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp and apparently didn't miss a beat.

Tight end Cameron Brate praised the quarterback's work in practice Monday:

"I'm sure wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting his reps in," Brate told reporters. "If anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders again today. So, yeah, we're all excited he's back and ready to move on."

Brady had left the team for personal reasons, which the Buccaneers coaching staff approved. He did joke on Twitter about the rumor that he was filming The Masked Singer, but he has yet to disclose the reason why he was away.

Either way, the 45-year-old is now back with the team while preparing for the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

After Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last year, there should be few concerns about the veteran heading into his 23rd season.