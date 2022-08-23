Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

0 of 5

RB Christian McCaffrey is back to being a top fantasy target, and a new QB in Carolina should help his cause. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short.

Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.

Rosters won't be finalized until August 30, but we're starting to get an idea of which players are in line to start and which could see increased roles. We also have injured players and those recovering from 2021 ailments.



Here, we'll dive into some of the latest fantasy-relevant preseason buzz and the latest point-per-reception (PPR) rankings. We'll also examine some fun team-name suggestions for that final piece of draft prep.

