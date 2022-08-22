Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Kelly Kay Announces She's Pregnant After Oregon TE's Death

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Kelly Kay, who was the girlfriend of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, announced Monday that she is pregnant.

Webb died in July at 22 years old.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father," Kay said on Instagram. "...I know you'll be the best one from up above. Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_"

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported in July that the Lane County Sheriff's Office in Oregon said Webb died in a recreational accident.

"According to the sheriff's office, Webb fell and struck his head just a short distance from Triangle Lake, a location popular for cliff jumping and natural rock waterslides that is near Eugene, Oregon," Bonagura wrote.

Webb was entering what would have been his fifth season with the Oregon football program.

TMZ Sports noted he and Kay, who is a model, made their relationship public on social media shortly before his death.