Max Muncy, Dodgers Agree to 1-Year, $13.5M Contract Extension with 2024 Team Option

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has struggled through the 2022 season, but the team reaffirmed its commitment to him Monday.

The Dodgers announced that they agreed to terms with Muncy on a one-year contract extension worth $13.5 million for the 2023 season with a club option for 2024 worth $10 million plus incentives.

Through 99 games this year, Muncy is slashing .190/.326/.386 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI. He's struck out 103 times this season; he totaled 120 strikeouts in 144 games last year.

Muncy's 2021 season came to an end in disappointing fashion when he dislocated his elbow in the final game of the year. The 31-year-old had put together one of the best seasons of his career, earning his second All-Star selection and finishing with 36 home runs and 94 RBI. He was unavailable for the Dodgers' postseason run that ended with a loss to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.

Muncy is one of the faces of the Dodgers franchise after helping lead the team to a World Series title in 2020. He batted .318 with a homer and six RBI in six games against the Tampa Bay Rays to help propel Los Angeles to victory.

Despite the struggles of one of their everyday players, the Dodgers have been the class of the MLB this season. Los Angeles' record of 84-36 is the best in the majors, and the team looks poised for another run to the World Series.

The Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Muncy will be batting sixth in the lineup.