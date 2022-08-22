Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks, Jazz at Stalemate Over Unprotected Draft Picks

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have reportedly reached a roadblock in negotiations over a trade for star point guard Donovan Mitchell.

Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed the one issue that has slowed the trade discussions between the two teams.

"According to sources, Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are at a Donovan Mitchell stalemate over really one thing—the amount of 'unprotected' first-round picks in the package," Berman wrote.

The Knicks made a slew of moves on the night of the NBA draft last month to stack multiple protected future first-round picks. However, Berman noted that protected draft picks are not enough to pique Ainge's interest.

Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported earlier on Monday that the Knicks have a current offer on the table of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five future first-round picks, two of which are unprotected. But that hasn't been enough to entice the Jazz, who reportedly are seeking a more substantial haul for Mitchell.

"A source told The Post Ainge is after four unprotected first-round picks—not just two," Berman wrote. "That’s no small gap."

Berman added that Ainge "doesn’t have many strong preferences on the players coming back, though shooting guard Quentin Grimes certainly is high on his list." New York is reportedly also unconcerned about the exact player exchange, but the front office is hesitant to give up its draft picks.

According to Berman, the Knicks believe "if they give up the entire farm of first-rounders, they will be hard-pressed to make another significant trade to make them a championship contender." The franchise is confident that a potential backcourt duo of Mitchell and Jalen Brunson would be enough to influence another star player to join them.

It remains to be seen if New York is willing to give up future assets to shift to "win-now" mode.