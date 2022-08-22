Fantasy Alert: Colts HC Says He Could Have Jonathan Taylor Break Rushing Records

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor might be the fantasy football MVP in 2022.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that he could give the superstar running back 370 touches this year "and he'd break all the records for yards and TDs."

Taylor, for what it's worth, doesn't appear overly concerned with those types of achievements.

"You can have all the yards and all the records, and if you don't get the wins, what does it all mean?" he told King. "I just don't care."

He might not care, but fantasy football enthusiasts certainly do. Taylor was a revelation in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 40 receptions for 360 yards and another two scores. It's the sort of production that makes you the top player in fantasy drafts.

And 370 touches is hardly outside the realm of possibility, even if it's a relatively huge workload in the modern NFL, which prefers a running-back-by-committee approach. After all, Taylor had 372 touches last season.

So yes, fantasy players should be planning on taking Taylor with that top overall pick.