Colts' Matt Ryan Says He's More Likely to Play 6 Years Than 1 amid Retirement Talk

Frank Reich, who is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after four years as an offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers, is accustomed to rotating quarterbacks on a year-to-year basis.

Matt Ryan is hoping to change that at age 37.

When Peter King asked Ryan about Reich's belief that he will break the pattern of five starting quarterbacks in five seasons, the current Colts starter said he is more likely to play for six more years than just one.

"I would hope six-and-done! My mindset is not for one year," Ryan said. "It's really not. Still feel great. I still feel like I'm playing very well. Feel like camp has gone great. Obviously you never know what's gonna happen. But I would say it's more likely six than it is one."

Indianapolis acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons via trade this offseason, and he is not scheduled for free agency until 2024.

While six more years may be an ambitious timeline, the four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 league MVP was still solid last season while completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Relying on running back Jonathan Taylor could also keep him fresh for the foreseeable future as he looks to bring some quarterback stability to Reich's club.