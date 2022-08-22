NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies Amid Rumor They Won't Offer JJJ, Bane in Kevin Durant Trade

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both important players on a young and talented Memphis Grizzlies team that could realistically challenge for a championship in the coming seasons.

But they aren't Kevin Durant.

Nobody had to tell NBA Twitter that after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Grizzlies might consider trading five first-round picks in a deal for Durant but would not include Jackson or Bane in discussions:

Memphis finished with the second-best record in the entire NBA last season at 56-26 and pushed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in a hard-fought second-round playoff series.

Pairing Durant with Ja Morant and Co. would make the Grizzlies all the more imposing for the top of the Western Conference and could result in a championship. However, the team apparently isn't interested in pursuing that path if it means losing Jackson or Bane.