X

    NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies Amid Rumor They Won't Offer JJJ, Bane in Kevin Durant Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2022

    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both important players on a young and talented Memphis Grizzlies team that could realistically challenge for a championship in the coming seasons.

    But they aren't Kevin Durant.

    Nobody had to tell NBA Twitter that after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Grizzlies might consider trading five first-round picks in a deal for Durant but would not include Jackson or Bane in discussions:

    thè creatòr @slizzy2u

    im sorry but ion see desmond bane's hype or value to that team that makes him untouchable FOR KEVIN DURANT. im lost

    ً @216_cle_

    Imagine thinking Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Dillon brooks and picks is good enough to land Kevin Durant

    Troy Houk @TurboTrigga

    Like imagine not being willing to deal Jaren Jackson in order to get KD. That is hilarious. Jackson is the most overrated player in the league and living off his draft position. He is just a dude

    Justin Leise @JustinLeise

    So not one of their 3 best players are available and they think they’re getting Durant? Lmao

    Anthony Marinoff @marinoffanthony

    Idk how u want to keep JJJ. I’m trading him for KD in a heartbeat

    Tyler Nizinski @TylerN_Realtor

    Then Memphis is not getting KD if JJJ or Bane is not included in the deal

    Eugene Nayvelt @EugeneNayvelt

    Lol … “We know you’re trading one of the top 15 players of all time in his prime, but we won’t include our best, second best, or third best players in any potential trade, sorry”

    DNAZ @dennydimes8

    R u kidding me? Not including DESMOND BANE for KEVIN DURANT.

    Unbiased NBA Fan @nonbiasednbafan

    not willing to give up Bane for KD is wild

    Caesars Sportsbook @CaesarsSports

    The Nets: We want JJJ and/or Bane included.<br><br>The Grizz: <a href="https://t.co/C793iuy72l">pic.twitter.com/C793iuy72l</a>

    Avinash Nidhi @Nasher15

    This is an insulting offer WITH JJJ and Bane.

    Memphis finished with the second-best record in the entire NBA last season at 56-26 and pushed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in a hard-fought second-round playoff series.

    Pairing Durant with Ja Morant and Co. would make the Grizzlies all the more imposing for the top of the Western Conference and could result in a championship. However, the team apparently isn't interested in pursuing that path if it means losing Jackson or Bane.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.