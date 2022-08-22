Aaron Donald Plans to Honor 2-Year Rams Contract Following Retirement Buzz

Icon Sportswire

Despite discussions of retirement after winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald plans to play through at least the 2023 season.

"I got a two-year commitment right now, so I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to help the organization win and be successful," Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level."

Rodney Harrison said before the Super Bowl on NBC Sports that Donald could retire if the Rams won (which they did). Donald later revealed on the I Am Athlete podcast that he always planned to play eight years in the NFL before retiring (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com).

Donald has already played eight years, but he remains dominant. The 31-year-old was named a first-team All-Pro for the seventh straight time last season, and he finished third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after winning the award for the third time in 2020.

The Rams restructured his contract this offseason to make him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

Despite his initial urge to retire, Donald said he plans to honor his new contract and stay at least through his 10th NFL season.