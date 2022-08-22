Bryce James, Son of LeBron, Announces He Received CBB Scholarship Offer from Duquesne

Bryce James in 2019 (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bryce James, the 15-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced Sunday he received his first Division I college basketball scholarship offer from Duquesne.

James, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, is set to play alongside brother Bronny at the Sierra Canyon School in California this season. They played their first competitive game together earlier this month as part of the Axe Euro Tour.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.