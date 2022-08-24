NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

0 of 8

Ndamukong Suh (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With two weeks of the NFL preseason complete and Week 1 of the regular season only two weeks away, the time for roster building is largely over. Most teams are now looking to dump players ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 30, not add them.

The free-agent pool that will soon be flooded with talent already has something to offer. Several proven veterans have remained available all offseason, and it's frankly shocking that they're still looking for a team.

We're talking about high-level starters, talented role players and former Pro Bowlers who would seem like logical fits for multiple rosters. Many of them will likely find homes once teams see how their regular-season rosters stack up.

The New York Jets just signed five-time Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown last week after starter Mekhi Becton suffered a fractured kneecap. Unsure of their internal depth, the Jets quickly moved to add the soon-to-be 37-year-old Brown.

Below, we'll examine other players who could be late additions and key contributors during the 2022 season. We'll dive into what each could provide and examine some potential landing spots based on factors like player upside, team needs, positional depth and salary-cap situations.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

