Raiders Trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for Conditional 2024 Draft Pick

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported details of the trade Monday. The Vikings will send the Raiders a seventh-round pick if Mullens is active for one game during the 2022 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.