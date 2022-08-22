Fantasy Football 2022: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 2

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy football mock drafts are out in full force, especially now that we're in the thick of the NFL preseason. We're through two weeks of the three-week exhibition slate, and every fantasy manager is preparing for the 2022 regular season.

You don't have to look hard to find expert mocks all around the internet. Fantasy analysts are doing their best to try to help people prepare for their drafts, whether that's determining who to take in the first round or which strategies to implement.

Not every mock has the exact same advice, though. So it's wise to read a wide variety and see who has the most compelling arguments.

Here's a look at some recent fantasy football mock drafts from around the web.