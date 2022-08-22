2023 WWE Rankings: Who Will Be the Top 10 Stars in 1 Year?

10 of 10

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and was greeted with a heroes welcome, embraced by fans excited to see the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling back with the company that introduced him to audiences way back in 2007.

The American Nightmare wasted little time establishing himself not only as the top babyface in the company but as the guy who would have enough backing, both from management and the fans, to potentially dethrone Roman Reigns as the top dog in WWE.

Then he proceeded to have three straight Match of the Year candidates against Seth Rollins, the last coming inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pec that turned progressively, and sickeningly, purple as the match went on.

The injury, it turns out, may have been a blessing in disguise, as strange as that sounds.

Rhodes was not around long enough to become stale or overexposed. He left due to injury at the height of his popularity and will make his second hero's return in as many years by the time the Royal Rumble rolls around in January.

He will probably win the namesake match and, if The Rock vs. Reigns does not manifest itself, expect the grandson of a plumber to be the man that knocks The Tribal Chief off his throne and reigns over WWE as its top star.



With the fans behind him, and management's investment in him, his position atop this list feels like a no-brainer, regardless of who is booking.

