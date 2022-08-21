WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals.

The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics.

With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas Aces in the next round.

Unsurprisingly, Bird was the talk on Twitter after another stellar showing:

Bird came out firing in the first quarter, putting up nine points.

Her scoring slowed down from there, but her ability to pick apart the Mystics defense with her playmaking and pinpoint passing continued to keep Seattle's offense flowing:

It helped that her teammates consistently made those open looks, led by Breanna Stewart (21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) and Jewell Loyd (19 points). That spoiled a solid performance from Washington's Natasha Cloud (21 points, 5-of-8 from three), while Elena Delle Donne had a tough afternoon from the field (5-of-14 for 12 points).

But Sunday was all about Bird. She isn't ready to ride off into that sunset just yet.

Game 1 of the semifinals between the Storm and Aces will take place August 28 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.