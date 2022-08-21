X

    WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2022

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals.

    The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics.

    WNBA @WNBA

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/seattlestorm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seattlestorm</a> are feeling it from the three-point line! <br><br>Five triples in the first quarter, three of them coming from <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/cOiADR4sWF">pic.twitter.com/cOiADR4sWF</a>

    With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas Aces in the next round.

    Unsurprisingly, Bird was the talk on Twitter after another stellar showing:

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    41 year old sue bird controlling the first quarter of a wnba playoff game lmao<br><br>convinced she could do this forever

    Doomerpilled Kevin @NBACouchside

    I know she’s ready to retire but Sue Bird is playing at clearly a high enough level to keep going if she wanted to. Remarkable

    ♓️ @holls20824

    Sue Bird literally knows what a defender is going to do before they know themselves...and it's always incredible to watch 🐐🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBATwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a>

    Tyler Byrum @theTylerByrum

    Sue Bird just making so many Mystics look silly right now. Vet is carving up these kids.

    Kang the Conqueror @saucyrenz

    Sue Bird throwing Magic Johnson type no-look dimes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoff</a> 👀

    THE SHIFT @theshift_sports

    Sue Bird. 41 years old and still a bucket.

    CoachChello @DJ4Mars

    Sue Bird like CP3 to me. As soon as I wanna hate and say she's not that good she throws an absolute Dime! 🐐?

    Cindy Brunson @CindyBrunsonAZ

    What I will always luv about <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/DianaTaurasi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DianaTaurasi</a> is not only are they ELITE hoopers, they’ve stuck with one franchise. There’s just something extra special about building up &amp; elevating those around you, while dominating too‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBATwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoff</a>

    Gaming Society @GamingSociety

    Playoff Sue Bird is so fun lol

    Montana 🤍 @_Breezymontana

    Sue Bird gotta get this last ring 💍

    Bird came out firing in the first quarter, putting up nine points.

    Her scoring slowed down from there, but her ability to pick apart the Mystics defense with her playmaking and pinpoint passing continued to keep Seattle's offense flowing:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    SUE BIRD IS SHOWING OUT 😱<br><br>Wait for the no-look 👀 <a href="https://t.co/TJYd1j3prB">pic.twitter.com/TJYd1j3prB</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Sue Bird with ANOTHER no-look 😮 <a href="https://t.co/qdj7M6sOR7">pic.twitter.com/qdj7M6sOR7</a>

    It helped that her teammates consistently made those open looks, led by Breanna Stewart (21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) and Jewell Loyd (19 points). That spoiled a solid performance from Washington's Natasha Cloud (21 points, 5-of-8 from three), while Elena Delle Donne had a tough afternoon from the field (5-of-14 for 12 points).

    But Sunday was all about Bird. She isn't ready to ride off into that sunset just yet.

    Game 1 of the semifinals between the Storm and Aces will take place August 28 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.