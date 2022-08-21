USA Defeats Australia to Win 2022 Duel in the Pool in Historic 3-Day Event

Matt King/Getty Images

The United States has won the 2022 Duel in the Pool after outscoring Australia 309-284 in the three-day event.

The unique competition featured a variety of head-to-head events between the biggest stars from the two countries. Australia kept pace for a while, trailing by just 11 points after two days at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

The Americans secured the win on Sunday, as they came through on several key relays.

Here are the race-by-race results, via Ian Hanson of Swimming World.

Mixed 6x50m freestyle: Australia

Women’s 800m freestyle broken: USA (Bella Sims)

Men’s 200m freestyle: USA (Luke Hobson)

Mixed 4x50m freestyle MC/AB relay: USA

Women’s 3x50m freestyle skins: Australia (Shayna Jack)

Men’s 3x50m breaststroke skins: USA (Michael Andrew)

Women’s 100m butterfly: Australia (Emma McKeon)

Women’s 3x50m backstroke skins: Australia (Emma McKeon)

Men’s 4x100m freestyle: USA

Men’s 100m backstroke: USA (Justin Ress)

Mixed 3x50m freestyle para skins - staggered start: Australia (Will Martin)

Women’s 100m freestyle: Australia (Mollie O’Callaghan)

Men’s 400m freestyle broken: USA

Men’s 50m freestyle: USA (David Curtiss)

Women’s 100m breaststroke: Australia (Chelsea Hodges)

Men’s 3x50m butterfly skins: USA (Shaine Casas)

Mixed 100m freestyle para: Australia (Will Martin)

Women’s Mystery Medley: Australia (Kaylee McKeown)

Random Relay: Australia

Each team had 30 swimmers, including open-water competitors and paralympic swimmers, creating a wide-ranging event.

A mixed-class relay was one of the highlights of the weekend, won by the United States:

The Americans also won a more traditional 4x100m freestyle relay that helped pick up a lot of points in the competition:

The "power play" gave USA double points for the event, and the foursome of Ryan Held, Shaine Casa, Luke Hobson and Grant House came through when needed.

Hobson was especially impressive in his leg, adding to his win in the men's 200m freestyle.

The event also featured a varied lineup compared to a usual swim meet, including skins competitions that eliminated competitors and tested endurance. A mystery medley forced individuals to swim each of the four disciplines, although the order was different for each competitor.

The last race, a "random relay," caused the United States to race a 2x200m freestyle relay against the Australian's 4x100m relay.

The hosts showed a lot of versatility to win the different races, with star Emma McKeon helping to keep the team in contention with several wins. It still wasn't enough to top the United States, which has won every year in the Duel in the Pool.