Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Browns, Seahawks Don't Want to Trade for 49ers QB's Contract

The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are reportedly more likely to add Jimmy Garoppolo after he's released, rather than trade for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback while he's still under contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest on SportsCenter:

"People I've talked to around the league still expect that any interested team—whether it's the Browns, Seattle—they're waiting for him to be released.

"They don't want anything to do with that $26 million that he's owed this year. And they know the clock is ticking on San Francisco—that money becomes guaranteed Week 1. And so they're just going to sort of wait this out. There's a chance that the 49ers can try to get some sort of mid-to-late-round pick for him.

"Cleveland, they're the team that everybody is watching. What are they going to do? And right now, the early indications are they're pretty comfortable with Jacoby Brissett."

Garoppolo has a $26.95 million cap hit for 2022, but the 49ers can save $24.95 million by trading or releasing him before Week 1.

