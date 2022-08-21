Knicks Rumors: Belief Around NBA That NY Prefers Quentin Grimes over RJ Barrett

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

If the New York Knicks do make a trade for Donovan Mitchell, head coach Tom Thibodeau apparently has a preference for which of the team's young players should be included.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, there is a belief around the NBA that Thibodeau would prefer to include RJ Barrett in a deal instead of Quentin Grimes because he is a better defender and three-point shooter.

